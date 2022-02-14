 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

Incredible opportunity and value in desirable Old Irving Park. Amazing potential. Spacious ranch with finished basement space. Lot is .41 AC. The living/dining room has a large picture window overlooking the backyard and a fireplace flanked by built-ins. Spacious den with fireplace. The lower level has a bonus room, 4th bedroom/office, and laundry utility space. Additional outside storage space. Three bedrooms, 2 baths on the main level. Cozy side porch. Centrally located close to shops and restaurants. Unbelievable price for the neighborhood!!

