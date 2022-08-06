4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $3,200

Very upscale and beautiful Like new! Master bedroom on the Main floor with huge Master bathroom and built in shelves and drawers in closet. This 4 bedroom & a loft and 4 full bath and home with over a half acre fenced yard is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Spacious and Open Floor Plan. Great room has soaring vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas log fireplace. Kitchen has a large island with seating, granite countertops, tile backsplash, s/s/ appliances, pantry and a breakfast area. Formal dining room with trey ceiling detail. Main floor has an office with built in shelves. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bath, one bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Enjoy the amazing 17x17 screened porch. Storage building and play set for kids. Centrally located just minutes from everything. This house is not furnished. All the photos show the potential decoration and furniture layout. Minimum credit score of 700 required. Minimum household gross income of $12,000 required.