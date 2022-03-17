 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $3,200

Furnished rental available now. Hamilton Lakes neighborhood! Lovely, comfortably furnished home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms, en-suite. Dining room is light and airy with a table large enough for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy your morning coffee on the rocking chair front porch or stone back deck. Rent includes WiFi, utilities, linens, some yard maintenance. Rent $3,000-$3400 per month depending on length of stay. Pets are considered on case-by-case basis.

