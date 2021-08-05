4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,000

Better Than New Townhome in Finley Ridge! Convenient Location! This spacious home features Open Floorplan! Luxury kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas range & built in microwave. Stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms with the owners suite on the main level. Stunning Owners bathroom with tiled walk-in-shower with seat & walk in closet, double vanity with granite counters. Large bedrooms! HUGE bonus room for play room, office or great room. Painted 2 car garage. Patio area & convenient to shopping