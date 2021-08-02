 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,000

Newly Painted Townhome in Finley Ridge! Convenient Location! This spacious home features Open Floorplan! Luxury kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas range & built in microwave. Stainless steel appliances. Freshly cleaned carpets! 4 bedrooms with the owners suite on the main level. Stunning Owners bathroom with tiled walk-in-shower with seat & walk in closet, double vanity with granite counters. Large bedrooms! HUGE bonus room for play room, office or great room. Painted 2 car garage. Patio area & convenient to shopping, highway, schools & more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News