4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,540

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,540

he Brookchase has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 1995 Sq Ft. The formal Dining Room overlooks the Family room in this open floorplan. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel Whirlpool range, microwave and dish The Owner’s suite is a must see! Vaulted ceilings and the huge walk washer. in closet are sure to meet your needs! The en-suite bathroom features a five-foot walk in shower, modern LED lighting and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. Home as is. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

