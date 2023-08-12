One story Cali plan!!!!NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The popular Cali floorplan features a partially stone front with a charming covered rear porch. The home is the perfect blend of practicality and good looks. It offers dining area, open concept kitchen, kitchen island, breakfast area, and spacious family room. Kitchen countertops are elegant granite. All main traffic areas are adorned with Mohawk luxury vinyl. Main level living featuring 4 bedrooms, and laundry room with large storage closet. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and extra-large walk-in closet. Plus, all bedrooms and the family room are prewired for ceiling fans! (Photos are representative not actually home.)
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,790
