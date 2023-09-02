NEW CONSTRUCTION in Wynterhall! Abbington 2013 A. 4 BR, 2.5 Ba. Main level features upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring and a spacious open floor plan w/ Great room, DR, kitchen, 1/2 bath & pantry. Kitchen includes soft close cabinets, granite island and kitchen countertops w/ undermount sink, black GE appliances w/ built in microwave. Additional Features include deadbolt, Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes, Ceiling fans w/ lights in LR & PBR, & washer pan. Additional upgrades include flood light and cable outlets. Primary BR w/ walk in closet. Primary bath upgrade w/ 2 sinks & garden tub/shower combo. Relax or entertain out back on your 10 x 12 patio! Great location with close proximity to highway, shopping and restaurants! Est completion @ mid Nov.