4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $304,540

Lot 51 The Kyle, a 2644sqft home w/a formal living room, dining room, downstairs office & upstairs loft. Your Family Room opens to a large kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage with power outlet. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Beautiful sugar cane modern cabinetry along with timeless Oakton Brick showing on the exterior. The larger pantry makes this Kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main level just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs with over sized closet space. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One Year builder & 10 Year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes out Smart Home technology package! Set your appointment today to tour this community!