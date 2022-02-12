Lot 51 The Kyle, a 2644sqft home w/a formal living room, dining room, downstairs office & upstairs loft. Your Family Room opens to a large kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage with power outlet. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Beautiful sugar cane modern cabinetry along with timeless Oakton Brick showing on the exterior. The larger pantry makes this Kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main level just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs with over sized closet space. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One Year builder & 10 Year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes out Smart Home technology package! Set your appointment today to tour this community!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $304,540
UPDATE (10:30 a.m. Monday) — Greensboro police have announced that all lanes of I-40 and I-73 are now open.
The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday
An elevated cold front moving across the border of the Carolinas early Monday morning will produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
WATCH NOW: A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro
Apartments, shops, offices and parking are all part of the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation's plans for property it bought in July on the southeast corner of E. Market Street and Benbow Road near the university.
The developer has landed a coveted spot in the Le Mans 24-hour road race in France.
The county agreed to pay $15,000 toward the protesters’ legal fees in a settlement filed in October. The protesters were arrested in March 2020 near an abortion clinic as a countywide "stay-at-home" order was in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"We're proud to make our community a better place and appreciate the organizations working tirelessly to keep pets and people together," said Will Steiner, factory manager at the new Purina factory in Eden.
Authorities say Rodney Rhoades was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Green Drive.
In an interview, Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba discussed changing the approach to affordable housing, doing more to protect the environment and how he wants to build "credibility" with the public.
A sacred space: NC A&T professor wins an international competition to design a South Carolina heritage park
“It was a very compelling project for me,” said W. Chris Harrison, who coordinates A&T's landscape architecture program. “The mission of our program is working on projects like this, to be a voice for folks who don’t have a voice.”