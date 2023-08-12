The Cali floorplan is one level living at its finest. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open floorplan. The kitchen is highlighted by a generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room. Ornamental Granite countertops, cane sugar cabinetry and Stainless-Steel appliances make this kitchen the place to entertain. Relaxed under your ceiling fan on your covered patio! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.