4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $306,990

Homesite - 55 Mingo Point New Construction offered by DR Horton. The Kyle 2644 sqft home with formal living, dining room with main level office & upstairs Loft. Your Family room opens to a large Kitchen w Breakfast area, island w/ample storage& power source. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Classic Espresso Cabinets with Pebble Clay Vinyl exterior. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main, just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/ double vanity & five-foot walk in show. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One- year Builder & 10 Year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!