4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $311,490

The Kyle, a 2644 sq ft home w/a formal Living Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft. Your Family Room opens to a large kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage w/power outlet. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Beautiful light gray modern cabinetry along with timeless Oxford brick showing on the exterior. The larger pantry makes this Kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main level just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs with oversized closet space. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One Year builder & 10 Year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Set your appointment today to tour this community!

