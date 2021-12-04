 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $313,490

The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR, DR, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Modern Cane sugar Cabinets with classic Asher exterior stone. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Seller pays up to $5000 in closing cost assistance with use of preferred lender & closing attorney. Schedule a tour today

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

