4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $315,490

Lot 339 Middleton Subdivision. This 1,764 sqft 1-story/4 Bedroom/2 Bath home boasts an open floor plan. The amazing open floorplan is highlighted by a kitchen island w/ Granite Countertops made for large gatherings This very spacious plan offers both breakfast and dining areas with a great sized living area. The spacious Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet. This home offers a spacious rear-covered patio for rain or shine enjoyment! Equipped with technology that keeps you in touch with your home right in the palm of your hand! Features such as a Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.