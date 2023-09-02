NEW CONSTRUCTION IN WYNTERHALL! 4 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Beddingfield 2349 A Floor Plan. This home has luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, soft close cabinets, granite kitchen countertops and island and Black GE appliances. This home also features a separate living room/flex room, and an open concept great room, dining and kitchen space. Spacious primary bedroom with 3 closets, 2 are walk-ins! Primary bath upgrade includes dual sinks and garden tub/shower combo. Features also include Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes, washer pan, Ceiling fans w/ lights in great room & PBR. Additional upgrades include and a 10 x 12 patio, flood light. Great location with close proximity to highway, shopping and restaurants! Est completion @ Nov/Dec.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $316,150
