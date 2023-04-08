Welcome to New phase in REEDY FORK! One story Cali plan!!!!NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The popular Cali floorplan features a partially brick front with a charming covered rear porch. The home is the perfect blend of practically and good looks. It offers dining area, open concept kitchen, kitchen island, breakfast area, and spacious family room with corner gas log fireplace. Kitchen countertops are elegant granite with tile backsplash. All main traffic areas are adorned with highly durable engineered Revwood plank flooring. Main level living featuring 4 bedrooms, and laundry room with large storage closet. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and extra-large walk-in closet. Plus, all bedrooms and the family room are prewired for ceiling fans! UP TO $5000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE. (Photos are representative not actually home.) Enjoy Community pool, tennis courts, and club house.