NEW CONSTRUCTION in Thornton, conveniently located between Greensboro and Burlington. 4 BED, 2.5 BATH Preston 2227 C. Great floor plan with separate Dining Room and separate Living room/Office. Open concept great room and kitchen space. The primary bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. Features incl Granite in kitchen and island, soft close cabinets, built in microwave, deadbolt, Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes. Ceiling fans w/ lights in LR & PBR & washer pan. Upgrades include black GE appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, Primary Bath upgrade w/ 2 sinks & garden tub combo, 10 x 12 patio and flood light. Feel a peace of mind with new construction in this lovely community. Great location with close proximity to highway, shopping and restaurants! Est completion @ late Nov-early Dec.