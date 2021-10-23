 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

Come see this beautiful home! MOVE IN READY! Talk about curb appeal! Built in 2018 with recent additions! It has a great kitchen! The stove top had a hook up for a gas range stove, the island was picked out buy the seller and will convey with the house along with the bar stools! Plenty of pantry space and storage space! Open concept into the living room perfect for entertaining! Outside the landscaping is beautiful! The patio is the Largest on the street and has shade from the pergola! The shed in fenced in back yard adds extra storage space! Backyard is perfect for gardening, bird watching, fire pit gatherings and more! The house also has a lot of natural light with the morning light coming in the front of the house and the evening light coming in the back. You won't want to miss this house!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News