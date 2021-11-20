ONLY TWO HOMES REMAINING IN HENSON PARK! This home is called the Savannah and is an Interior unit in the community. It features Burlap Cabinets the kitchen with Lennon Granite Countertops and a Light Gray Backsplash. Also, Stainless Steel Appliances come with the home to compliment its design. The Primary Bedroom is located on the first floor as well. Also, the Primary Bedroom's ensuite features a Walk in Shower with seat, double sinks, and an enclosed water closet. Blinds are included in this home! Also, please ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in closing costs with the use of our Preferred Lender & Closing Attorney. Make an appointment today to see YOUR new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,490
