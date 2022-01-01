4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,990

Liot 31, The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR & DR. Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, kitchen island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher & large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area perfect for home office, study area, cozy movie nights. You'll find all 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Bedroom #1 has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a 5-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout w/superior attention to detail. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home includes our Smart Home technology package! Seller pays up to $5000 in closing costs with preferred Lender & closing attorney!