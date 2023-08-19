The Penwell is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry with Ornamental granite countertops, Cane Sugar cabinetry and Stainless-Steel appliances. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens overlooking into a spacious living room. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.