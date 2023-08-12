The Penwell is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry with Ornamental granite countertops, Cane Sugar cabinetry and Stainless-Steel appliances. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens overlooking into a spacious living room. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $321,240
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.
Over 40 different vendors and food trucks from around the state will come to Greensboro this Saturday for the first annual NC Vendor and Food …
Suspect was arrested at a residence in High Point.
Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours Friday morning while homicide detectives, crash re…
I grew up in eastern North Carolina, which in the 1960s was basically a collection of small towns.