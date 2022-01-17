 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $323,990

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $323,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $323,990

Lot 25, The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR, DR, Upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Your new home feature modern light gray cabinets. The large pantry makes this kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert