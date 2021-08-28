4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $323,990

The incredible Savannah plan!! COLOR PACKAGE 4 (See pics) MAIN LEVEL: Primary Bedroom Suite w/roomy Tile Shower with bench seat, as well as WIC, double-vanity sinks, and framed mirrors; Kitchen, Dining Area; Living Area and Powder-room half Bath. 2ND LEVEL: 3 Guest Bedrooms; huge loft; Full Bath; lots of storage space. Spacious Kitchen featuring Granite or Quartz countertops (per plan), stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances and gas range--and can't forget about the large Island! 5 miles to downtown GSO, close to restaurants, shopping, lakes, and walking/biking trails. (Pictures are representational of similar home.) Builder warranty and full smart home included!!! -OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. -PICS ARE REPRESENTATIONAL OF A SIMILAR HOME