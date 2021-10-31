 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

Here is your Fixer Upper in Westerwood! Large living spaces with built ins. Beautiful pine floors, high ceilings, and lots of light. Primary bedroom on main level. Upper level with flexible space you can make your own (including exterior steps on the back of the house). Wrap around porch and upper level balcony. One of a kind home in great neighborhood. Model T garage in back perfect for storage. Deep back yard. Shared driveway. Walk to Downtown, Greenway, and neighborhood park. Fantastic opportunity. Roof approx 7 years old, HVAC approx 8 years old. Recent exterior paint. Being sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News