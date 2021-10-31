4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

Here is your Fixer Upper in Westerwood! Large living spaces with built ins. Beautiful pine floors, high ceilings, and lots of light. Primary bedroom on main level. Upper level with flexible space you can make your own (including exterior steps on the back of the house). Wrap around porch and upper level balcony. One of a kind home in great neighborhood. Model T garage in back perfect for storage. Deep back yard. Shared driveway. Walk to Downtown, Greenway, and neighborhood park. Fantastic opportunity. Roof approx 7 years old, HVAC approx 8 years old. Recent exterior paint. Being sold AS IS.