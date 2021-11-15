**Offer has been accepted**. Make memories happen in this beautiful Adams Farm-Winterberry home situated on a private cul-de-sac landscaped lot! Main floor living area offers built in cabinetry and gas fireplace providing a great space for entertaining. Plenty of cabinets, pantry, deep double sink, gas stove, and center island in kitchen - refrigerator conveys. Gorgeous new Pergo waterproof luxury vinyl on main level. Four bedrooms upstairs including primary with vaulted ceiling. Primary bath with jetted garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Enjoy the extended deck and relax with views of nature in your large wooded backyard with manicured walkways. This home has been very well maintained inside and out. Gutters have guard. Convenient location near Wendover, I40, I85, providing easy access to shopping, dining, & entertainment throughout the Triad. **See Agents Remarks** Book your private tour today - showings start 11/11!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000
