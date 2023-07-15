This beautiful home is a great opportunity for a new homeowner! It features a natural color palette that is sure to please. The kitchen features a center island and a nice backsplash. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the other rooms provide flexible living space. The primary bathroom has double sinks and good under sink storage. It has also recently been given a fresh coat of interior paint. This home is ideal for anyone looking for a great home with modern amenities. Don't miss your chance to make this house your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $327,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would you do if someone told you that a $10 deal for an apple watch had been under your nose, in Greensboro, this entire time?
"They're hideous! They are everywhere," Greensboro resident Liz Lucas said Monday. "It's like a literal nightmare outside. It's like Indiana J…
Rescue workers reported that seven people were pulled from the Dan River on Saturday morning after becoming hung up in a low-head dam — remini…
Tyarra Williams vanished. The 5-foot-5, 120-pound Dudley High School graduate dressed in blue Levis, a black jacket, a pink shirt and a royal …
Officers responded just after 4 p.m. that day to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle where they found one man dead in a driveway, and the ot…