4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $327,990

The Kyle on beautiful cul-de-sac homesite 37 located in Mingo Point at Reedy Fork. The Kyle floor plan with 2644 sqft w/ formal Living Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs loft. Your family Room opens to a large kitchen w/ breakfast area, island w/ample storage w/power outlet. Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Beautiful modern cabinetry along w/timeless formed stone showing on the exterior. The larger pantry makes this kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main level just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for 2nd office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs with oversized closet space. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet private bathroom w/double vanity & five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One year builder & 10 year structural warranty included. Set appointment today to tour this community.