 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $329,490

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $329,490

GENEROUS GREAT ROOM | FLEX SPACE Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Desmond Woods Community! The desirable 1801 Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area and a Flex Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert