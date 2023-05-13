Open House Saturday 5/13 9AM-12PM. Welcome to your dream home in the desirable Reedy Fork Ranch neighborhood featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 Full Baths! The spacious kitchen features an island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the main floor. Follow the stairs up to a large loft area, perfect for an office space or additional entertainment area. Upstairs laundry room is located near the bedrooms for convenience. The primary bedroom features a large primary bath with double vanity, large shower, and an expansive closet. The Reedy Fork amenities include a community pool, clubhouse, playground, and adventurous trails. Additionally, there is a community storage lot perfect for storing boats, RVs, or utility vehicles. The community also boasts an elementary school and an Early Learning Academy. Conveniently located near major highways 29, I-85, and I-40. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make this house your forever home!