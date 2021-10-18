4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $330,000

Location, location, location! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac in popular Woodridge! Updates galore: kitchen with solid surface counter tops and backsplash, bathroom countertops and several light fixtures updated as well. Pantry in the kitchen. SS refrigerator conveys. Den can be flex living space for an office/gym/etc. Fresh paint in some rooms. All bedrooms have huge closets. New roof in 2021. New upstairs HVAC in 2020. New hot water heater in 2019. Huge 14x30 deck overlooks private, tranquil backyard with fence enclosure. 12x12 Storage shed, 2 level playhouse, and dog house do convey. Great outdoor space for everyone! Low HOA dues with community pool, tennis court and clubhouse! Located just off of Lake Jeanette Rd. with convenient access to I-840, parks/nature trails, dining, entertainment, and shopping.