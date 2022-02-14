 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $330,000

Located in the highly sought-after Northwest School district. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ bath with an open floor plan, vaulted entry, formal dining room, eat in-kitchen with a large pantry. Upstairs there’s a spacious primary suite with generous storage areas, large primary bath with double sinks and garden tub. Situated in a fabulous neighborhood, located on a cul-de-sac across from a neighborhood park with a fenced back yard. Lots and Lots of storage space. Close to PTI airport, with easy highway access and convenient shopping. This home is being sold AS IS.

