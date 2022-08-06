4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $330,490

LOT 2 in Nokota Place, The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home with a large Family Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen with breakfast area, beautiful granite, island with ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth cook top range, microwave, dishwasher. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each with lots of closet space. Your Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom with double vanity, quartz countertops & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!