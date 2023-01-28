4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $331,890

Middleton is D.R. Horton’s latest phase in the popular Reedy Fork Ranch community. This established community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and paved trails. Conveniently located close to HWY 29 and HWY 150, Greensboro is only 15 minutes away. Enjoy the spring-summer Farmers Market in the community every Tuesday or Swim all summer at the Pool! Walk, Run, Ride all over the trails in Reedy Fork! So much to offer, fantastic opportunity! Come and join the desirable Reedy Fork community today! Open Floor Plan! The Penwell is sure to please with the openness you desire, featuring 4 bedrooms with 2 and half bath. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens up and overlooks into a spacious living room. The Primary Suite on the second level offers a luxurious Primary Bath with private water closet, and walk-in closet. Smart home package included!