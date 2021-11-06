Schedule your appointment today to see this beautiful home in Henson Park. This home is called the Linville and is an INTERIOR UNIT in the community. It features Glacier Gray Cabinets in the kitchen with Delicatus Granite Countertops and a Brick Backsplash. Also, Stainless Steel Appliances come with the home to complement its design. The large, primary bedroom is located on the second floor and it has an impressive bathroom for your enjoyment. It has a separate shower with seat, garden bathtub, and its own enclosed water closet. Seller will contribute up to $5,000 in Closing Costs with use of Preferred Lender & Closing Attorney. Make an appointment today to see YOUR next home!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $333,990
