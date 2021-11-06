 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $334,990

MAIN LEVEL: Guest Bedroom w/ Full Bath; Kitchen; Dining Area; Living Rm. 2ND FLOOR: Spacious Primary Bedroom with ample WIC, Garden Tub and Tiled Shower with bench, Laundry Rm, Loft space, and additional 2 Bedrooms and Full bath. 5 miles to downtown GSO, close to restaurants, shopping, lakes, and walking/biking trails. (Pictures are representational of similar home.) Builder warranty and full smart home included!!! Offering up to $5K in Seller Paid Closing Costs with use of preferred lender and closing attorney. COLOR PACKAGE 1: SEE PICS; Estimated completion date: March 2022

