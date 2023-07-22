NOW 23k BELOW INITIAL LIST PRICE. Located near Lake Jeanette in North Greensboro near Battleground Ave, PTI Airport & more, this oversized townhome is just what you're looking for! With 4 BRs, a loft, & 3 full bathrooms, this home has room for everyone. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, an island & quartz countertops; & the refrigerator stays. LVP flooring down & carpet up. Built in 2021, this like new home was just repainted despite minimal usage. Located next to the end unit on the left at the end of the street away from most of the traffic. 1 BR & a full bathroom on the main level; primary BR up with a large, beautiful ensuite bathroom featuring a large tiled shower, garden tub & more. Loft is a great place for an upstairs den. The downstairs open concept is amazing...kitchen, dining & living room in a huge area that is sure to delight. Fenced in patio area in the back & a 2-car, front load garage in the front. 2 hour appointment notice req'd.