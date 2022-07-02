4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000

Fantastic townhouse in Greensboro! This house offers 4 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, large island, and granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living areas. Primary bedroom is located on the main floor and has ensuite bathroom with large walk-in shower and connected walk-in closet. Cozy sunroom right of living room takes you out to the back patio. Outdoor area offers lots of privacy. Come by for a tour today!