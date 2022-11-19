 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,490

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,490

ASK US ABOUT OUR CURRENT INCENTIVES! CORNER LOT! LOT 153, The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home with a Family Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen with breakfast area, island with ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double quartz vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! NO MODEL!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert