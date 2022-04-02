The Kyle on beautiful homesite 15 located in Mingo Point at Reedy Fork. The Kyle floor plan with 2644 sqft w/ formal Living Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs loft. Your family Room opens to a large kitchen w/ breakfast area, island w/ample storage w/power outlet. Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. Beautiful modern cabinetry along w/timeless formed stone showing on the exterior. The larger pantry makes this kitchen a dream. Laundry room on main level just off the 2 car garage. Upstairs loft area is perfect for 2nd office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs with oversized closet space. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet private bathroom w/double vanity & five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One year builder & 10 year structural warranty included. Set appointment today to tour this community.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $336,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.