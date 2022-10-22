 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $336,540

ASK US ABOUT OUR OCTOBER INCENTIVES! WOW!! CORNER LOT! LOT 153, The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home with a Family Room, Dining Room, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen with breakfast area, island with ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double quartz vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! BLINDS INCLUDED! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

