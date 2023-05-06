New Phase in REEDY FORK! The Penwell plan w/2163 sf with spacious downstairs features an open kitchen with granite countertop height island seating, cane shadow cabinets, stainless steel appliances & giant walk-in pantry all overlooking your large living room with cozy fireplace. A downstairs flex room can be used as a home office or formal dining room with powder room just down the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find a large hallway bathroom with a deep tub/shower combo & 4 large bedrooms all with large walk-in closets. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate water closet, double sinks, 5-foot walk-in shower, & linen closet! Make laundry time a breeze with the upstairs laundry room featuring its own linen closet! Your home also comes with a home warranty & Smart Home Technology! Enjoy community pool, clubhouse, and playground.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $336,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
State audit: Guilford County Schools failed to track vehicles' use. Report calls district's response to findings "misleading"
Investigation followed allegations of personal use of three SUVs.
Christopher Arnell Holland, 40, of Greensboro, was sentenced to a minimum of 77 years in prison to a maximum of 113 years.