The Penwell plan is sure to please with the openness you desire, featuring 4 bedrooms with 2 and half bath. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens up and overlooks into a spacious living room. The Primary Suite on the second level offers a luxurious Primary Bath with private water closet, and large walk-in closet. Smart home package included!