This beautiful home is a great opportunity for a new homeowner! It features a natural color palette that is sure to please. The kitchen features a center island and a nice backsplash. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the other rooms provide flexible living space. The primary bathroom has double sinks and good under sink storage. It has also recently been given a fresh coat of interior paint. This home is ideal for anyone looking for a great home with modern amenities. Don't miss your chance to make this house your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $338,000
