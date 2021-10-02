4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $338,490

 Skip to main content
Schedule your appointment today to se this beautiful home in Henson Park. This home is called the Savannah and is an END unit in the community. It features Stone Gray cabinets in the kitchen with Lyra Quartz Countertops and a Brick White Backsplash. Also, Stainless Steel Appliances come with the home to compliment its design. The Primary Bedroom is located on the first floor as well. Also, the Primary Bedroom's ensuite features a Walk in Shower with seat, double sinks, and an enclosed water closet. Also, please ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in closing costs. Make an appointment today to see YOUR new home!

