The Penwell plan is sure to please with the openness you desire, featuring 4 bedrooms with 2 and half bath. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens up and overlooks into a spacious living room. The Primary Suite on the second level offers a luxurious Primary Bath with private water closet, and large walk-in closet. Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $338,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
No injuries were reported in the crash, but it prompted Greensboro-based Jet It founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales to ground his company’s 20 HondaJets.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police were called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard, where they located the victim.
The 73-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…