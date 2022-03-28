 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,000

**Multiple Offers. Offer Deadline 5pm EST Monday March 28th** Tee It Up! Fantastic golf course views from front & back of this all-brick beauty in Forest Oaks. Enjoy one-level living w/views of the 11th fairway & 15th green & 16th tee. Move in ready w/new LVT flooring, carpet, paint & bathroom updates. Three living spaces featuring den w/wood burning fireplace open to the kitchen, large front living room & large back family room. Cul-de-sac location and County Taxes! Seller is licensed real estate agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert