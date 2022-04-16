 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,490

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,490

The Kyle, Homesite 5, is a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR, DR, & downstairs Office & Loft! Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a second home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!

