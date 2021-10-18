4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,900

Spacious 4BR/3.5BA home on Cul-De-Sac! This home offers a spacious den with gas log fireplace and built in shelves. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and spacious cabinets. Formal dining room and living room overlooking the front yard. Spacious primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private office within the room. Updated primary bathroom with tile shower, separate clawfoot soaking tub and double bowl vanity. Large 4th bedroom/bonus room with private full bath with shower/tub combo. Half bath on main level. Attached 2 car garage with paved driveway. Spacious back deck with large fenced in yard. Covered front porch. This home offers easy access to the Urban loop and Lawndale Ave! Sellers are offering $2k appliance allowance with acceptable offer.