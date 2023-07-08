Finley Ridge Town Home, Great Location :) come check out this beauttttt, modern open floor plan, 4 bedroom with 3 full bath, one bedroom downstairs, fenced in back yard, nice size loft upstairs, beautiful granite kitchen island with built in sink, 2 car garage with electric car hook up, schedule your showing today :)
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Does North Carolina need a new state flag?
Known for its open-flame cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, the California-based fast food restaurant also serves chicken, steak, tuna and v…
"Typically, only about a third of the schools that apply get through."
Get excited! Our list includes something from everywhere from Archdale to Winston-Salem.
There were no immediate reports of damage.